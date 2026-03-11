Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Escalate: Impact on Global Oil Markets

Iran launched attacks on Israel and other Middle Eastern targets, escalating tensions amid intense U.S.-Israeli strikes. Oil prices fluctuated, and maritime security was threatened by unidentified projectiles hitting ships. Despite global markets stabilizing, ongoing conflict risks further economic turmoil and uncertainty in the region.

Updated: 11-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:22 IST
Iran intensified its military response against Israel and targets around the Middle East, as at least three ships in the Gulf fell victim to attacks, highlighting Tehran's capability to disrupt despite substantial U.S.-Israeli military actions. Initial oil price surges have settled, and stock markets have rebounded as investors cautiously anticipate a swift resolution by U.S. President Donald Trump to the conflict he began with Israel nearly two weeks ago. The situation remains volatile, with no sign of relief for shipping passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil passage, as this crisis parallels energy disruptions reminiscent of the 1970s oil shocks.

The Pentagon revealed that Tuesday's confrontations marked the conflict's most aggressive phase. Following hits on a Tehran bank, Iran vowed reprisal against financial institutions allied with the United States or Israel, urging civilians to avoid such locations. Amidst these tensions, mass funeral processions for Iranian commanders slain in airstrikes occupied public spaces in Tehran, where the conditions surrounding the injury of Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader's successor, remain speculative. Military retaliations included missile launches targeting U.S. and Israeli positions, alongside drone incidents in Bahrain and Dubai that injured civilians.

Amidst increasing maritime threats, the International Energy Agency considers releasing substantial oil reserves to stabilize markets, which have seen drastic fluctuations, albeit settling near $90 per barrel. U.S. and Israeli forces report significant impairments to Iran's military infrastructure, but political ramifications and regional stability remain in flux, with the potential for prolonged warfare threatening broader economic implications. Iran shows no signs of conceding, maintaining its stance on oil blockades and refraining from diplomatic negotiations, as international monitors watch closely for developments in this precarious geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

