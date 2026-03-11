Global Bond Markets Under Pressure Amid Rising Oil Prices

Global bond markets faced increased selling pressure on Wednesday due to the escalation of U.S.-Iran tensions, which pushed oil prices higher. As a result, traders are speculating that central banks might shift from potential rate cuts to interest rate hikes by the end of the year.

Seema Shah, a chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, indicated that the market is responding to predictions of prolonged oil price increases that could necessitate a more aggressive monetary policy approach. Significant disruptions have occurred, notably through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

The bond market sell-off has seen short-dated yields rise sharply across major economies, with Europe's bond yields particularly affected. This comes amid market discussions about the possibility of the European Central Bank implementing rate hikes sooner than previously anticipated.

