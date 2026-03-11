Left Menu

Global Bond Markets Under Pressure Amid Rising Oil Prices

Amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions, global bond markets are experiencing renewed selling pressure, driven by rising oil prices and shifting interest-rate expectations. Short-dated bond yields have surged, impacting markets in the euro zone, Britain, and the U.S. Traders anticipate a more hawkish stance from central banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:24 IST
Global Bond Markets Under Pressure Amid Rising Oil Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global bond markets faced increased selling pressure on Wednesday due to the escalation of U.S.-Iran tensions, which pushed oil prices higher. As a result, traders are speculating that central banks might shift from potential rate cuts to interest rate hikes by the end of the year.

Seema Shah, a chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, indicated that the market is responding to predictions of prolonged oil price increases that could necessitate a more aggressive monetary policy approach. Significant disruptions have occurred, notably through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

The bond market sell-off has seen short-dated yields rise sharply across major economies, with Europe's bond yields particularly affected. This comes amid market discussions about the possibility of the European Central Bank implementing rate hikes sooner than previously anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026