IEA's Bold Move: Largest Oil Release in History to Tame Soaring Prices

The International Energy Agency plans the largest oil release in its history, recommending 400 million barrels be released to stabilize crude prices amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Contributions will come from several countries, with Japan and the U.S. as major contributors. The release aims to counteract market disruptions caused by the blocked Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:13 IST
The International Energy Agency (IEA) is set to announce an unprecedented move to release 400 million barrels of oil. This historic decision aims to curb skyrocketing crude prices amidst the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. The release will occur over a span of two months, as confirmed by sources familiar with the matter.

The decision, expected to be officially announced at 1300 GMT, will precede a crucial meeting of G7 leaders in Paris. Germany's Economy Minister Katherina Reiche has confirmed the participation of several countries, including the U.S. and Japan, in the reserve release, although specific details are yet to be finalized.

Analysts have stressed that the daily release pace will significantly impact market stability, as disruptions have reached around 20 million barrels per day due to the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Despite efforts to soothe markets, oil prices rebounded as doubts remain over the efficacy of this plan in alleviating potential supply shocks caused by the conflict.

