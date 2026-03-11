Dramatic Rescue in the Strait of Hormuz: Thai Ship Attacked
In the Strait of Hormuz, twenty crew members from a Thai ship were rescued after being hit by unknown projectiles, with three still missing. The Omani navy facilitated the rescue, following an explosion and fire in the ship's stern where the missing crew were operating.
Twenty crew members from a Thai ship have been successfully rescued after an unexplained attack in the sensitive Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement from Thailand's Transport Ministry.
The rescue operation, conducted by the Omani navy, came after the ship's crew abandoned the vessel using a lifeboat. The ministry reported that an explosion erupted in the stern, igniting a fire in the engine room, where the remaining three crew members were working.
The incident highlights ongoing tensions in the region, as the search for the missing crew continues amidst rising concerns over maritime security in the strategic waterway.
