Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue in the Strait of Hormuz: Thai Ship Attacked

In the Strait of Hormuz, twenty crew members from a Thai ship were rescued after being hit by unknown projectiles, with three still missing. The Omani navy facilitated the rescue, following an explosion and fire in the ship's stern where the missing crew were operating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:57 IST
Dramatic Rescue in the Strait of Hormuz: Thai Ship Attacked
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Twenty crew members from a Thai ship have been successfully rescued after an unexplained attack in the sensitive Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement from Thailand's Transport Ministry.

The rescue operation, conducted by the Omani navy, came after the ship's crew abandoned the vessel using a lifeboat. The ministry reported that an explosion erupted in the stern, igniting a fire in the engine room, where the remaining three crew members were working.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions in the region, as the search for the missing crew continues amidst rising concerns over maritime security in the strategic waterway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026