IEA Unveils Historic Oil Release Amid US-Israeli Conflict

In a historic move, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has announced the release of 400 million barrels of oil to combat rising crude prices caused by the US-Israeli war with Iran. The initiative, backed by 32 member countries, aims to mitigate supply shocks affecting global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) revealed a groundbreaking decision on Wednesday to release 400 million barrels of oil, marking the largest release in its history. This emergency measure, supported by all 32 member countries, aims to stabilize surging crude prices amidst disruptions from the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol emphasized the unprecedented scale of the oil market challenges, acknowledging the importance of the collective response. The announcement coincided with a G7 leadership meeting chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron to address the energy issue globally.

Despite the planned release, market analysts expressed skepticism about its impact, as oil prices rebounded on Wednesday. The daily release rate and strategic management of stock releases are critical to counteract the ongoing disruption, estimated at 20 million barrels daily, primarily due to blockades at the Strait of Hormuz.

