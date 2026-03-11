Global Tensions Rise Amid US-Iran-Israel Conflict: Impacts Explored
Ex-NSA MK Narayanan alerts on the global repercussions of the US-Israel-Iran conflict, emphasizing potential prolonged unrest. Former Deputy NSA Saran urges India to mediate. Two Indian casualties confirmed amidst escalating tensions post-Iran Leader's demise, raising economic and security concerns worldwide.
In a dire warning, former National Security Advisor MK Narayanan cautioned about the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, predicting severe consequences for the global economy and security. Speaking to ANI, Narayanan pointed to the uncertainty surrounding the duration of the conflict, with Iran likely to be the hardest hit.
Echoing concerns, former Deputy NSA Pankaj Saran advocated for India to play a mediatory role. As the US intensifies its military campaign against Iran, Saran emphasized the importance of maintaining communication channels to de-escalate tensions, hoping for a swift conclusion to the hostilities.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the deaths of two Indian nationals amid the West Asian conflict, prioritizing the safety of the substantial Indian diaspora in the region. The conflict has intensified following Iran's Supreme Leader's death, disrupting global energy markets and economic stability.
