Tamil Nadu CM Demands Fairer Gas Supply Regulations Amid Surging LPG Production

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken a firm stance against proposed changes to gas supply regulations, pushing for a revision in Parliament. On Wednesday, DMK MP Kanimozhi, alongside party MPs Selvaganapathy, T Sumathy, and Thamizhachi Thangapandian, presented a letter from CM Stalin to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The letter calls for a reassessment of the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, slated for 2026, due to its potential impact on energy provision during peak demand periods.

The Chief Minister highlighted concerns regarding the planned cap on gas supply to power plants which, he argues, doesn't account for seasonal variations in demand. This could, Stalin warns, jeopardize electricity generation during the high-consumption summer months. He suggested a more adaptive approach by linking gas allocation to usage patterns from the same time in the previous year. Additionally, Stalin underscored the significance of accommodating the anticipated shift from gas to electricity for commercial purposes, such as in hotels, to support summertime electricity needs.

In a related development, the government announced a substantial increase in domestic LPG production, up by approximately 25%. The boost in production is being funneled towards household use, according to the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. During an inter-ministerial briefing at the National Media Centre, a ministry official stated that for non-domestic requirements, priority is being placed on hospitals and educational institutions. The current price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen to Rs 913, following a Rs 60 increase, while beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) see rates maintained at Rs 613 per cylinder.

(With inputs from agencies.)