Kim Jong Un Pushes for Munitions Modernization
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a munitions factory to oversee pistol production, emphasizing the need for modernizing the process, according to state media KCNA.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-03-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 02:54 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a notable visit to a munitions factory, according to reports from state media KCNA.
During the visit, Kim personally oversaw the production of pistols, demonstrating his commitment to North Korea's military readiness.
He also emphasized the importance of modernizing the nation's munitions production processes to enhance efficiency and output, KCNA stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kim Jong Un
- North Korea
- munitions
- factory
- KCNA
- pistols
- modernization
- production
- military
- state media