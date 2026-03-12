Left Menu

FBI Expands Presence with New Office in Ecuador

The United States has inaugurated its first FBI office in Ecuador, aiming to collaborate with local officials in combating drug and weapon trafficking, money laundering, and terrorism financing. The initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance security cooperation between the U.S. and Ecuador.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 12-03-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 02:54 IST
FBI Expands Presence with New Office in Ecuador
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

The United States has expanded its international security efforts by opening its first Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office in Ecuador, as announced by the U.S. Embassy in Quito. This marks a significant step in enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The primary objectives of the new FBI office include working closely with Ecuadorean authorities to tackle pressing issues such as drug and weapon trafficking, money laundering, and the financing of terrorism. Officials are optimistic that this collaboration will strengthen regional security.

This development was shared through a social media post by the embassy, underscoring the importance of international partnerships in addressing global security threats and maintaining stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026