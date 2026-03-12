FBI Expands Presence with New Office in Ecuador

The United States has expanded its international security efforts by opening its first Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office in Ecuador, as announced by the U.S. Embassy in Quito. This marks a significant step in enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The primary objectives of the new FBI office include working closely with Ecuadorean authorities to tackle pressing issues such as drug and weapon trafficking, money laundering, and the financing of terrorism. Officials are optimistic that this collaboration will strengthen regional security.

This development was shared through a social media post by the embassy, underscoring the importance of international partnerships in addressing global security threats and maintaining stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)