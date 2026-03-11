Jammu and Kashmir Gears Up for Petroleum Supply Challenges Amid West Asia Crisis

Jammu and Kashmir's Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Satish Sharma, spearheaded a meeting on Wednesday to evaluate the petroleum supply situation across the Union territory amidst the escalating West Asia crisis. This critical meeting aimed to assess stock levels and readiness to tackle potential supply disruptions.

Legislators and key officials, including representatives from major oil companies, attended the meeting. They conducted a thorough review of the petroleum products, ensuring operational fuel depots and efficient supply chains. Sharma stressed the need for sufficient buffer stocks, smooth logistics, and close coordination with oil companies.

The minister emphasized proactive planning, urging the team to keep contingency plans on standby, ensuring smooth distribution. Committed to safeguarding consumer interests, he directed vigilance against malpractice and ensured compliance with regulatory norms. This proactive approach reassures the public of the government's dedicated response to potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)