Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Infant in Delhi

In a swift operation, Delhi Police rescued an eight-month-old infant kidnapped from the Khajuri Khas area. A couple was arrested in connection with the incident. The child was safely reunited with the mother, and further investigations are ongoing, according to police officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:20 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An eight-month-old baby, allegedly kidnapped from northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, was rescued by police, leading to the arrest of a couple linked to the crime, authorities revealed Tuesday.

The incident came to light on March 9 when a 45-year-old woman reported her son missing at Khajuri Khas Police Station. According to the mother, an unknown woman, aged around 35, allegedly lured her with food and took off with the child at around 4:30 pm.

Upon receiving the report, police registered a case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a search operation. The effort, led by Inspector Rakesh Yadav, involved multiple officers and was supervised by ACP Khajuri Khas Yatin Sharma, IPS.

Investigators collected evidence, leading them to apprehend a 30-year-old woman in Roop Nagar. She admitted her role during interrogation, which also led to her husband Pawan's arrest. The duo was linked to the infant's kidnapping. The rescued child was reunited with his relieved mother, while the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

