U.S. Budget Deficit Remains Steady Amid Tax Cut Effects and Tariff Reductions

The U.S. budget deficit for February remained consistent with the previous year at $308 billion, as the growth in receipts and expenditures was evenly matched. According to the U.S. Treasury Department, receipts were bolstered by $17 billion compared to a year prior, reaching a record high of $313 billion. Concurrently, outlays for February totaled $621 billion, marking another record, as they rose by $17 billion.

Despite the Supreme Court's January ruling against several of President Trump's tariffs, individual tax withholdings surged, driven by year-end bonuses. This was countered by increased corporate and individual tax refunds, a result of recent tax cut legislation. Customs duties experienced a minor decline following the court decision.

The data does not yet account for the impact of the Supreme Court's removal of certain tariffs, as these are paid monthly in arrears. The Customs and Border Protection has ceased imposing these tariffs starting February 24. Meanwhile, the 2026 fiscal year deficit saw a reduction to $1.004 trillion over five months, despite increased public debt interest and military spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)