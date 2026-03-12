Left Menu

U.S. Budget Deficit Remains Steady Amid Tax Cut Effects and Tariff Reductions

The U.S. budget deficit for February 2026 was nearly unchanged from the previous year at $308 billion due to balanced growth in receipts and outlays. Despite tariff reductions post-Supreme Court ruling and year-end bonus tax effects, fiscal trends show a marginal change in customs duties and military outlays.

Updated: 12-03-2026 01:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 01:47 IST
The U.S. budget deficit for February remained consistent with the previous year at $308 billion, as the growth in receipts and expenditures was evenly matched. According to the U.S. Treasury Department, receipts were bolstered by $17 billion compared to a year prior, reaching a record high of $313 billion. Concurrently, outlays for February totaled $621 billion, marking another record, as they rose by $17 billion.

Despite the Supreme Court's January ruling against several of President Trump's tariffs, individual tax withholdings surged, driven by year-end bonuses. This was countered by increased corporate and individual tax refunds, a result of recent tax cut legislation. Customs duties experienced a minor decline following the court decision.

The data does not yet account for the impact of the Supreme Court's removal of certain tariffs, as these are paid monthly in arrears. The Customs and Border Protection has ceased imposing these tariffs starting February 24. Meanwhile, the 2026 fiscal year deficit saw a reduction to $1.004 trillion over five months, despite increased public debt interest and military spending.

