Left Menu

Navigating the Waves: Tackling India's LPG Crisis Amid Global Uncertainty

Union Minister Suresh Gopi addressed ongoing efforts to manage India's LPG crisis, highlighting diplomatic sensitivities around the Hormuz Strait—vital for global oil trade. He emphasized ensuring emergency services and noted pricing mechanisms, while advocating for restraint amidst rising challenges affecting daily life and global supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 12-03-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 10:21 IST
Navigating the Waves: Tackling India's LPG Crisis Amid Global Uncertainty
  • Country:
  • India

Amid an escalating LPG crisis, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi assured that efforts are underway to stabilize the situation in India. Addressing reporters, he confirmed avenues are opening to secure additional supply despite diplomatic challenges stemming from the critical Hormuz Strait.

The Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal maritime chokepoint, affects global oil and gas flow. Gopi mentioned Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has provided answers in Parliament about the crisis. He highlighted prioritizing essential services like hospitals and acknowledged the global impact on daily life.

Gopi reassured that mechanisms for gas price regulation are in place and stressed the importance of strategic diplomacy over military confrontation. In light of potential shortages, he called for public restraint, reflecting on crisis management approaches from the COVID-19 period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026