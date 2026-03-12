Navigating the Waves: Tackling India's LPG Crisis Amid Global Uncertainty

Amid an escalating LPG crisis, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi assured that efforts are underway to stabilize the situation in India. Addressing reporters, he confirmed avenues are opening to secure additional supply despite diplomatic challenges stemming from the critical Hormuz Strait.

The Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal maritime chokepoint, affects global oil and gas flow. Gopi mentioned Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has provided answers in Parliament about the crisis. He highlighted prioritizing essential services like hospitals and acknowledged the global impact on daily life.

Gopi reassured that mechanisms for gas price regulation are in place and stressed the importance of strategic diplomacy over military confrontation. In light of potential shortages, he called for public restraint, reflecting on crisis management approaches from the COVID-19 period.

(With inputs from agencies.)