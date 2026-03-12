Left Menu

Strait of Hormuz Tensions Fuel Oil Price Surge Amid Global Supply Concerns

Escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have driven oil prices up by nearly 5%, with concerns over disrupted supply exacerbated by recent ship attacks. Analysts argue that the IEA's record proposal to release oil reserves may be insufficient to stabilize the market.

Updated: 12-03-2026 01:34 IST
Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have escalated, causing a 5% hike in oil prices as attacks on ships amplify supply fears. Analysts argue that the International Energy Agency's proposal to release a record 400 million barrels of oil reserves is inadequate to ease these concerns.

The Brent futures rose by $4.18, closing at $91.98 a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate saw an increase of $3.80, settling at $87.25 a barrel. At least 14 vessels have been struck, leading to a near standstill in the strait, which is crucial for about a fifth of the global oil supply.

Despite President Donald Trump's assurance of escorting tankers, the U.S. Navy has declined industry requests for military escorts, citing high risks. Meanwhile, the IEA considers releasing reserves twice the volume discharged after Russia's Ukraine invasion, but experts doubt its efficacy given the ongoing Middle East conflict.

