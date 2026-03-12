Middle East Tensions Ignite Global Oil Shock

Iran allegedly set two tankers on fire in Iraqi waters, intensifying assaults on oil and transport facilities across the Middle East. This escalation raises the specter of oil prices soaring to $200 a barrel, challenging President Donald Trump's assertions of victory in the ongoing conflict.

Since U.S. and Israeli air strikes targeted Iran, the crisis has claimed approximately 2,000 lives and adversely impacted global energy markets. The conflict's spread has catalyzed a historic release of strategic oil reserves to mitigate one of the worst fuel crises since the 1970s.

Wall Street's main indexes declined as oil prices, previously retreating, surged back above $100 a barrel. Iran's actions, including explosive-laden boats attacking fuel tankers, signify a forceful response to the IEA's decision to release significant strategic reserves to curb runaway oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)