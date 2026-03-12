Left Menu

Trump's Strategy: Tapping Strategic Petroleum Reserve Amid Gas Price Hike

President Donald Trump announced his plan to utilize the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve in response to elevated gasoline prices linked to the Iran conflict. This move aims to lower prices temporarily. Trump criticized Joe Biden's administration for similarly using the reserve to manage fuel costs.

In a strategic move to combat soaring gasoline prices, President Donald Trump has announced that his administration will tap into the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The decision comes amidst rising fuel costs stemming from the ongoing conflict with Iran.

During a conversation with WKRC Local 12 in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Trump confirmed the plan to release oil from the reserve, emphasizing that the action is intended to stabilize prices. The exact quantity of oil to be released remains unspecified.

This announcement also saw Trump critique the previous administration led by Joe Biden for their reliance on the reserve to similarly curb gas prices. Trump's response indicates a broader strategy to manage national fuel challenges while leveraging strategic oil resources.

