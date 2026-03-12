AkshayaPatra Foundation Celebrates 25 Years and Five Billion Meals

President Droupadi Murmu is set to attend the silver jubilee celebration of The AkshayaPatra Foundation on March 17 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi, announced the Bengaluru-based NGO on Thursday.

The event marks AkshayaPatra's achievement of providing a staggering five billion meals to school children throughout India, emphasizing its 25 years of dedication in collaboration with the Government of India's PM POSHAN initiative.

Since its inception in 2000, AkshayaPatra has been addressing classroom hunger by supplying nutritious mid-day meals, currently reaching over 2.35 million children across 16 states and 3 union territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)