AkshayaPatra Foundation Celebrates 25 Years and Five Billion Meals
President Droupadi Murmu will join the AkshayaPatra Foundation's 25th-anniversary event, celebrating the distribution of five billion meals to children across India. The celebration highlights the NGO's role in the PM POSHAN initiative, nourishing and educating over 2.35 million children in 16 states.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu is set to attend the silver jubilee celebration of The AkshayaPatra Foundation on March 17 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi, announced the Bengaluru-based NGO on Thursday.
The event marks AkshayaPatra's achievement of providing a staggering five billion meals to school children throughout India, emphasizing its 25 years of dedication in collaboration with the Government of India's PM POSHAN initiative.
Since its inception in 2000, AkshayaPatra has been addressing classroom hunger by supplying nutritious mid-day meals, currently reaching over 2.35 million children across 16 states and 3 union territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat Assembly Clash: BJP vs. Congress on Malnutrition Stats
Eating for Two? Experts Debunk the Pregnancy Nutrition Myth
Government Spurs Nutrition Awareness: Cutting Empty Calories and Hidden Hunger
Political Storm Erupts Over Alleged Insult to President Droupadi Murmu
Country and 'Nari Shakti' will not forgive TMC for insult inflicted on President Droupadi Murmu in West Bengal: PM Modi.