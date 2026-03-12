Left Menu

Global Market Turmoil as Tensions in the Gulf Surge

Global shares declined due to escalating Middle East tensions following attacks on oil tankers. Oil prices briefly surpassed $100 a barrel, prompting concerns about rising inflation. Market indexes, including Wall Street's major indices, experienced significant drops. Iran's threats and halted Iraqi oil operations added to the market's instability.

Updated: 12-03-2026 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets reeled on Thursday as attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf heightened concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East. The prospect of de-escalation seemed distant, sending oil prices surging past the $100 mark, before pulling back slightly, and sparking fresh inflation fears.

Major stock indices across the world took a hit, with Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all recording losses as investor confidence waned. The MSCI All-World index saw a decline close to 1%. Efforts by the International Energy Agency to mitigate the impact by releasing oil reserves failed to calm market anxiety.

In a disconcerting development, Iran pledged retaliation after recent attacks, closing major oil routes and further destabilizing oil markets. The U.S. hinted at the unlikelihood of oil reaching $200, yet inflation concerns persisted, affecting bond yields and currency values worldwide.

