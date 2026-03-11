India Steps Up to Stabilize Global Oil Markets Amid Rising Crude Prices

India announced its readiness to support global oil market stability in response to the International Energy Agency's release of a record 400 million barrels of oil. This move aims to curb soaring prices following the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The Indian government, however, did not detail specific actions it would take to aid the IEA. On Monday, a government source revealed that India had no immediate plans to join the IEA initiative, even as the G7 prepared to discuss the strategic release of oil reserves.

Crude oil prices have surged 25% since the U.S.-Israeli conflict began. India, reliant on Middle Eastern oil imports, is grappling with disrupted supplies and has urged consumers to conserve energy while invoking emergency powers to maximize LPG production.

(With inputs from agencies.)