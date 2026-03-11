Left Menu

India Steps Up to Stabilize Global Oil Markets Amid Rising Crude Prices

India has pledged to support global oil market stability, aligning with the International Energy Agency's release of 400 million barrels of oil amid rising prices due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Crude prices surged 25% due to war-related supply shocks, affecting India's energy imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:27 IST
India Steps Up to Stabilize Global Oil Markets Amid Rising Crude Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India announced its readiness to support global oil market stability in response to the International Energy Agency's release of a record 400 million barrels of oil. This move aims to curb soaring prices following the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The Indian government, however, did not detail specific actions it would take to aid the IEA. On Monday, a government source revealed that India had no immediate plans to join the IEA initiative, even as the G7 prepared to discuss the strategic release of oil reserves.

Crude oil prices have surged 25% since the U.S.-Israeli conflict began. India, reliant on Middle Eastern oil imports, is grappling with disrupted supplies and has urged consumers to conserve energy while invoking emergency powers to maximize LPG production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026