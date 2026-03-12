Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Iran Blocks Strait of Hormuz

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new Supreme Leader, pledges to keep the Strait of Hormuz shut amidst escalating tensions with the U.S. and its allies. The closure has disrupted global energy supplies, with oil prices skyrocketing. The U.S. and Israel demand Iran's unconditional surrender as conflicts persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:41 IST
Tensions Rise as Iran Blocks Strait of Hormuz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant turn of events, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has declared that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, escalating tensions in the region. This announcement marks his first statement since succeeding his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and comes amidst ongoing conflict.

The Revolutionary Guards have confirmed the continuation of shutting the strait, which is critical for global oil transport. As tensions rise, the closure has already sparked a significant disruption in global energy supplies, with oil prices surging past $100 a barrel.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has asserted victory, despite the continuing hostilities. The U.S. aims to dismantle Iran's missile and nuclear capabilities, demanding Iran's complete surrender. As the conflict persists, the world watches closely, bracing for further economic impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026