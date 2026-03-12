Tensions Rise as Iran Blocks Strait of Hormuz

In a significant turn of events, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has declared that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, escalating tensions in the region. This announcement marks his first statement since succeeding his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and comes amidst ongoing conflict.

The Revolutionary Guards have confirmed the continuation of shutting the strait, which is critical for global oil transport. As tensions rise, the closure has already sparked a significant disruption in global energy supplies, with oil prices surging past $100 a barrel.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has asserted victory, despite the continuing hostilities. The U.S. aims to dismantle Iran's missile and nuclear capabilities, demanding Iran's complete surrender. As the conflict persists, the world watches closely, bracing for further economic impacts.

