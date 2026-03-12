Left Menu

Oil Prices Surge as U.S.-Iran Tensions Escalate

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright indicated that oil prices are unlikely to reach $200 per barrel despite recent tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran causing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump highlights U.S. benefits from higher oil prices amid strategic efforts to stabilize the energy market.

Updated: 12-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:45 IST
Amid escalating tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright publicly stated that oil prices are unlikely to hit the $200-per-barrel mark. The ongoing conflict has severely disrupted traffic through the critical Strait of Hormuz, with numerous oil tankers stranded, causing global oil prices to jump significantly.

President Donald Trump highlighted the financial benefits the U.S. gains from the increased oil prices, asserting that the country remains the world's largest oil producer. Despite the risks, Trump emphasized a priority on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities while urging oil companies to navigate through the strait.

The Trump administration is considering a temporary waiver of the Jones Act to facilitate energy shipments between U.S. ports. Meanwhile, an unprecedented global oil reserve drawdown has been agreed upon, aiming to stabilize supply. Rising oil costs threaten to elevate consumer prices, a concern as midterm elections approach.

