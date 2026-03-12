Uttar Pradesh Ensures Smooth LPG Distribution Amid Rumors

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has taken decisive action to ensure that cooking gas supply remains uninterrupted across the state, amid circulating rumors of shortages.

In a comprehensive meeting with officials and oil company representatives, Adityanath emphasized that consumers should receive their LPG deliveries promptly and without delay. He highlighted the importance of transparent communication regarding the status of supply, seeking to disperse any misinformation.

Furthermore, Adityanath issued a stern warning against hoarding and black marketing, with assurances of strict penalties for offenders. To uphold fair distribution, there is coordination with both the central government and the deployment of police at distributor centers, should it prove necessary.

