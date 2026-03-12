Escalating Violence Against Minorities in Bangladesh Sparks Concerns
Since August 2024, there have been approximately 3,100 incidents of violence against Hindu and other minorities in Bangladesh, according to human rights data. The Indian government is pressing Bangladesh to ensure the safety of minorities and is providing support to distressed Indian nationals in Bangladesh.
In the span from August 2024 to February 2026, Bangladesh witnessed approximately 3,100 instances of violence against Hindu and other minority communities, according to human rights organizations. This alarming data was shared in a written response by Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, in the Indian Parliament's Rajya Sabha.
The Indian government remains vigilant regarding such attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, including damage to their homes, properties, businesses, and places of worship. India has persistently engaged with Bangladeshi authorities, urging comprehensive investigations and justice for the victims of these violent acts.
The Indian mission in Bangladesh plays an active role in assisting distressed Indian nationals, offering a 24x7 emergency helpline and regular community engagements. The focus remains on ensuring their safety and addressing any grievances or concerns effectively.
