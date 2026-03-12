Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal LPG Cylinder Storage in Madhya Pradesh

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district have seized 38 domestic LPG cylinders during recent raids targeting illegal storage and misuse. Despite official assurances of no shortages, these actions respond to public concerns amid global energy supply disruptions. Legal proceedings have commenced against those involved in unlawful cylinder trading.

Authorities have stepped up efforts to combat the illegal storage and misuse of domestic LPG cylinders in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. Recent raids have led to the seizure of 38 cylinders amid concerns of supply shortages due to global disruptions caused by conflict in West Asia.

Despite the central government's reassurances of adequate LPG, petrol, diesel, and kerosene supplies, local officials have taken significant measures against black marketing. In a coordinated operation this Thursday, a joint team from the revenue and food departments confiscated 13 empty LPG cylinders illegally stored in a water plant in Bilhari village.

Further actions saw the seizure of 25 cylinders from a retired teacher's residence in Vishwanath Colony, Chhatarpur town. Local law enforcement is pursuing legal action under the Petroleum Act, signaling a stern warning to those exploiting the current climate for illegal gains.

