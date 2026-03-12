Left Menu

India Urges Diplomacy Amid West Asia Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed escalating tensions in West Asia with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Modi expressed concern over civilian casualties, stressed the importance of safety for Indian nationals, and highlighted the need for peace and stable energy transit. He urged diplomatic dialogue and condemned regional sovereignty violations.

New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical phone call, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian deliberated on the increasing tensions plaguing West Asia. The discussion centered on the grave conditions following recent conflicts, which have alarmingly escalated to result in significant civilian damage and fatalities.

Modi emphasized the paramount importance of ensuring the safety of Indian nationals in the region while maintaining uninterrupted routes for energy and goods. He reiterated India's commitment to peace, stability, and called for resolved diplomacy to defuse the ongoing conflict.

The situation has further intensified with Iran's closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, impacting global energy supplies. Modi has been in proactive communication with leaders across West Asia, expressing solidarity and concern over repeated violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity amidst the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

