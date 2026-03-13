Left Menu

Akasa Air Joins Hands with Noida Airport for First MRO Facility

Akasa Air partners with Noida International Airport to launch its inaugural Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility. This move is set to boost India's aviation infrastructure, create local jobs, and foster skill development, marking a step towards self-reliance and operational excellence in the aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:11 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark development for India's aviation industry, Noida International Airport (NIA) and Akasa Air have announced a strategic alliance to inaugurate Akasa Air's first Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the forthcoming Noida International Airport.

This partnership aims to position NIA as a prominent MRO hub in India by establishing a state-of-the-art facility. The collaboration will advance aircraft maintenance activities, enhance operational efficiency, and create employment opportunities, significantly contributing to the local economy.

Aligned with the visions of both the Indian government and the government of Uttar Pradesh, this venture not only propels India's self-reliance in aviation maintenance services but also fosters innovation and excellence. The facility will be pivotal in supporting the long-term growth of the aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

