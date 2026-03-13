Left Menu

India Steps Towards Reform: Jan Vishwas 2.0 Bill Aims to Decriminalise Minor Offences

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, seeks to improve ease of living by decriminalising minor offences. A Select Committee led by Tejasvi Surya has recommended removing over 1000 criminal offences from 78 laws. This move advances India's regulatory reforms, supporting the vision of a developed nation by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:11 IST
India Steps Towards Reform: Jan Vishwas 2.0 Bill Aims to Decriminalise Minor Offences
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Select Committee on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, chaired by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, has advanced a landmark move, submitting its report to the Lok Sabha. This extensive legislative effort aims to decriminalise minor offences across various sectors to enhance ease of living and business operations in India.

Building upon the groundwork laid by the Jan Vishwas Act, 2023, the 2025 Bill suggests amending 17 Central Acts, a proposal rooted in balancing regulatory compliance with citizen convenience. Overseeing 49 sittings, the committee recommended decriminalising 689 provisions, resulting in the removal of more than 1000 criminal offences—a record-setting reform for the nation.

Key recommendations include retaining crucial enforcement powers under specific acts, simplifying existing laws like the Motor Vehicles Act, and converting criminal fines into civil penalties for procedural violations. This comprehensive reform package highlights the Indian government's commitment to reducing compliance burdens and advancing towards a developed nation by 2047 under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

