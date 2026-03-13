Left Menu

Modi Vows Transformative Progress for Assam's Bodoland Region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi insists that the era of unrest in Assam's Bodoland region is over, accusing Congress of fostering divisions for political gain. He highlights the BJP's commitment to preserving culture, progressing infrastructure, and bolstering development through new projects, asserting these efforts contribute to long-lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:23 IST
Modi Vows Transformative Progress for Assam's Bodoland Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public meeting in Assam's Kokrajhar district, emphasized that the days of bomb blasts and gunfire in the Northeast are over. He attributed this transformation to the efforts of the BJP, contrasting it with Congress's past actions, which he claimed were politically motivated and divisive.

Modi highlighted the BJP's achievements in fostering peace and development in the region, crediting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's initiatives in reclaiming land for indigenous peoples as pivotal. He called on voters to reject the Congress party for its alleged history of broken promises in previous accords.

Furthermore, PM Modi spotlighted the ongoing infrastructure improvements spearheaded by the BJP government, emphasizing projects worth over Rs 4,750 crore aimed at enhancing road and rail connectivity. Modi asserted these developments, alongside cultural preservation efforts, would sustain peace and prosperity in Bodoland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026