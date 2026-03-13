Modi Vows Transformative Progress for Assam's Bodoland Region
Prime Minister Narendra Modi insists that the era of unrest in Assam's Bodoland region is over, accusing Congress of fostering divisions for political gain. He highlights the BJP's commitment to preserving culture, progressing infrastructure, and bolstering development through new projects, asserting these efforts contribute to long-lasting peace.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public meeting in Assam's Kokrajhar district, emphasized that the days of bomb blasts and gunfire in the Northeast are over. He attributed this transformation to the efforts of the BJP, contrasting it with Congress's past actions, which he claimed were politically motivated and divisive.
Modi highlighted the BJP's achievements in fostering peace and development in the region, crediting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's initiatives in reclaiming land for indigenous peoples as pivotal. He called on voters to reject the Congress party for its alleged history of broken promises in previous accords.
Furthermore, PM Modi spotlighted the ongoing infrastructure improvements spearheaded by the BJP government, emphasizing projects worth over Rs 4,750 crore aimed at enhancing road and rail connectivity. Modi asserted these developments, alongside cultural preservation efforts, would sustain peace and prosperity in Bodoland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Bodoland
- Narendra Modi
- Congress
- BJP
- peace
- development
- infrastructure
- culture
- tribal communities
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