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TDI Infratech to Invest Rs 750 Crore in Ludhiana Township Development

TDI Infratech plans a significant investment of Rs 750 crore for developing a new township in Ludhiana. Spanning 150 acres, this project will feature luxury housing and independent floors to cater to both end-users and investors. This marks their fourth township in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:29 IST
TDI Infratech to Invest Rs 750 Crore in Ludhiana Township Development
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TDI Infratech, a prominent real estate firm, announced on Monday its plans to invest Rs 750 crore in developing a sprawling 150-acre township in Ludhiana, as part of its ambitious expansion strategy.

The new development will include luxury group housing, residential plots, and low-rise independent floors, aimed at attracting both end-users and long-term investors. The project, covering over 6 million square feet, underscores the company's commitment to Ludhiana, regarded for its strong economic fundamentals.

This latest venture marks TDI Infratech's fourth township in Punjab, following successful projects in Chandigarh, Rajpura, and Mohali. The Delhi-based company, known for its housing developments in the NCR region, is set to roll out commercial spaces alongside its residential offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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