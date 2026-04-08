Left Menu

High Court Overturns Death Sentences in Ludhiana Rape and Murder Case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court annulled the death sentences given to two men for a 2019 rape and murder of a young girl and remanded the case for retrial. The court cited irregularities in the trial, including the omission of crucial evidence such as the DNA report in the accused's testimonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:21 IST
High Court Overturns Death Sentences in Ludhiana Rape and Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has overturned the death sentences of two men convicted in the brutal 2019 rape and murder case of a young girl in Doraha, Ludhiana.

The court mandated a retrial, pointing to significant lapses in the original proceedings, including omitting key evidence in the accused's statements.

Justices Anoop Chitkara and Sukhvinder Kaur emphasized the need to address these irregularities, ensuring a fair trial process in accordance with legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Politics Heats Up Over Baramati Bypoll

Maharashtra Politics Heats Up Over Baramati Bypoll

 India
2
Cabinet approves Rs 41,534 crore subsidy for P&K fertilisers for Kharif 2026 season: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Cabinet approves Rs 41,534 crore subsidy for P&K fertilisers for Kharif 2026...

 Global
3
Capital's Streets to Glow Brighter with Smart Streetlights Rollout

Capital's Streets to Glow Brighter with Smart Streetlights Rollout

 India
4
RBI Maintains Repo Rate: A Strategic Balancing Act Amid Global Uncertainties

RBI Maintains Repo Rate: A Strategic Balancing Act Amid Global Uncertainties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026