High Court Overturns Death Sentences in Ludhiana Rape and Murder Case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has overturned the death sentences of two men convicted in the brutal 2019 rape and murder case of a young girl in Doraha, Ludhiana.

The court mandated a retrial, pointing to significant lapses in the original proceedings, including omitting key evidence in the accused's statements.

Justices Anoop Chitkara and Sukhvinder Kaur emphasized the need to address these irregularities, ensuring a fair trial process in accordance with legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)