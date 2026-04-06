TDI Infratech and DC Group to Launch 150-Acre Township in Ludhiana
TDI Infratech partners with DC Group to develop a 150-acre township in Ludhiana with an investment of Rs 750 crore. The project will feature luxury group housing, plotted developments, and independent floors, aiming at end-users and investors. This marks TDI's expansion into Punjab's promising real estate market.
- Country:
- India
Ludhiana is set for a real estate transformation as TDI Infratech partners with DC Group for a massive township project. The collaboration aims to develop 150 acres into a luxurious and expansive living space, with an investment of Rs 750 crore dedicated to housing and infrastructure.
Targeting high-potential markets, TDI Infratech's Managing Director Akshay Taneja expresses commitment to blending premium housing with robust infrastructure in Ludhiana. The project, which spans over 6 million square feet, is seen as a long-term investment fulfilling both end-user needs and investor ambitions.
DC Group's Prince Chhabra highlights Ludhiana's industrial base and NRI demand as key market strengths. With previous successful projects in Chandigarh, Rajpura, and Mohali, TDI is ready to implement its expertise, marking a pivotal expansion in its real estate journey.
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