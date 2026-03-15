Blaze Erupts at Sharjah Petroleum Facility
A fire occurred at a petroleum storage facility in Sharjah, UAE, due to an accidental leak. The civil defence teams successfully controlled the blaze. The incident highlights the importance of safety protocols in industrial facilities to prevent such emergencies from occurring in the future.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 00:37 IST
A significant fire broke out following an accidental leak in a petroleum tank at a commercial facility in the Sharjah emirate of the UAE on Saturday, according to a statement from the local media office.
Civil Defence teams responded promptly and managed to bring the situation under control, ensuring the safety of the surrounding area, the office further reported.
This incident underscores the critical need for stringent safety measures and protocols in industrial sectors to mitigate risks and address emergencies effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Sharjah
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- UAE
- civil defence
- industrial safety
- emergency
- facility
- safety protocols
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