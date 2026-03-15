Blaze Erupts at Sharjah Petroleum Facility

A significant fire broke out following an accidental leak in a petroleum tank at a commercial facility in the Sharjah emirate of the UAE on Saturday, according to a statement from the local media office.

Civil Defence teams responded promptly and managed to bring the situation under control, ensuring the safety of the surrounding area, the office further reported.

This incident underscores the critical need for stringent safety measures and protocols in industrial sectors to mitigate risks and address emergencies effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)