Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Sharjah Petroleum Facility

A fire occurred at a petroleum storage facility in Sharjah, UAE, due to an accidental leak. The civil defence teams successfully controlled the blaze. The incident highlights the importance of safety protocols in industrial facilities to prevent such emergencies from occurring in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 00:37 IST
Blaze Erupts at Sharjah Petroleum Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant fire broke out following an accidental leak in a petroleum tank at a commercial facility in the Sharjah emirate of the UAE on Saturday, according to a statement from the local media office.

Civil Defence teams responded promptly and managed to bring the situation under control, ensuring the safety of the surrounding area, the office further reported.

This incident underscores the critical need for stringent safety measures and protocols in industrial sectors to mitigate risks and address emergencies effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026