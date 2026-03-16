Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: A Three-Week War Plan Unfolds

Israel has revealed detailed plans for a three-week continuation of military actions against Iran, marking the third week of the U.S.-Israel coalition's offensive. Recent overnight strikes have targeted Iranian sites, while Iranian drone attacks briefly closed Dubai airport and struck a crucial UAE oil facility.

The conflict, shutting down the strategic Strait of Hormuz, has caused global oil prices to climb, amid fears of an inflation spike. President Trump calls for international assistance to reopen the waterway, warning of dire consequences for NATO if support is not forthcoming.

The Israeli military reports ongoing operations targeting Iran's missile and nuclear infrastructure, aiming to weaken its capacity to threaten Israel. Meanwhile, Iranian missile retaliations and disruptions in Gulf energy exports continue, keeping the energy sector on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)