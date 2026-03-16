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Daylight Drone Drama: Kyiv Under Attack

In a rare daylight assault, Russia launched upgraded drone attacks on Kyiv, targeting the central region with various types of drones. Ukrainian air defense successfully downed most drones, revealing advancements in Russian drone technology. Concurrently, Moscow faced Ukrainian drone attacks as the ongoing conflict escalates on both fronts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:15 IST
Daylight Drone Drama: Kyiv Under Attack
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In an unprecedented daylight assault on Monday, Russia unleashed upgraded drones over Kyiv, triggering multiple explosions as debris scattered across the capital's main square. Ukrainian officials reported that air defense units successfully intercepted 194 out of 211 attacking drones, noting the unusual timing and diverse types involved in the attack.

Air force spokesperson Yuri Ihnat highlighted on Ukrainian TV the presence of communication channels enhancing drone control by adversaries. Despite this advancement, most drones were neutralized. Moscow, in parallel, fended off a significant drone attack over the weekend, marking the largest attempt on the Russian capital in a year.

On the eastern front in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, a separate Russian attack resulted in two civilian casualties and several injuries, illustrating the ongoing intensity of the conflict initiated by the 2022 Russian invasion. The confrontation marks Europe's bloodiest war since World War II, with significant casualties on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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