India Intensifies Efforts to Combat Crop Residue Burning

The Indian government has launched a series of initiatives to tackle the pressing issue of crop residue burning in North India, a major contributor to the declining air quality in the Delhi-NCR region during the winter months. Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, revealed in the Lok Sabha that the government has been actively supporting farmers through financial aid, provision of machinery, and policy measures aimed at promoting alternative crop residue management techniques.

Singh highlighted the monitoring of crop residue burning events using satellite remote sensing, adhering to protocols established by the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modeling from Space. Farmers are offered alternatives, including in-situ and ex-situ crop residue management. The Ministry of Agriculture launched a scheme in 2018-19 to aid farmers in acquiring machinery, offering 50% financial assistance to farmers and up to 80% for entrepreneurs and cooperatives to set up Custom Hiring Centres.

Significant achievements were noted, as Singh stated that over 3.53 lakh machines have been distributed, and more than 43,535 Custom Hiring Centres established. The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR has issued directives to enhance strategy implementation. These combined efforts, including mandatory biomass use in power plants and strict monitoring, have led to a notable decrease in fire incidents related to stubble burning in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)