India's Power Surge: A Robust Energy Future by 2035

The Indian government plans a massive expansion of its coal and lignite-based thermal capacity to meet the projected energy demand by 2034-35, Parliament learned on Monday. The target is to add a substantial 97,000 megawatts to the grid.

In a session with the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik unveiled efforts under way to meet the estimated requirement of 3,07,000 megawatts. Current projects and future plans span thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, and renewable energy sectors.

As part of this initiative, nearly 1,57,800 MW of renewable energy capacity, particularly in solar and wind, are under construction. Simultaneously, developments in energy storage systems aim to enhance grid reliability, contributing significantly to the nation's power strategy.