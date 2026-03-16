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India's Power Surge: A Robust Energy Future by 2035

India is set to expand its coal and lignite thermal capacity by 97,000 MW by 2034-35 to meet a projected 3,07,000 MW requirement. The expansion includes numerous thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, and renewable energy projects under construction, with significant growth anticipated in energy storage systems to support the country's energy needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:43 IST
India's Power Surge: A Robust Energy Future by 2035
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The Indian government plans a massive expansion of its coal and lignite-based thermal capacity to meet the projected energy demand by 2034-35, Parliament learned on Monday. The target is to add a substantial 97,000 megawatts to the grid.

In a session with the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik unveiled efforts under way to meet the estimated requirement of 3,07,000 megawatts. Current projects and future plans span thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, and renewable energy sectors.

As part of this initiative, nearly 1,57,800 MW of renewable energy capacity, particularly in solar and wind, are under construction. Simultaneously, developments in energy storage systems aim to enhance grid reliability, contributing significantly to the nation's power strategy.

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