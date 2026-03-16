Manipur's Devastating Hailstorm: A Call for Urgent Relief

In the past two days, Manipur has been battered by intense rainfall and hailstorms, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The hardest hit is Bishnupur district, prompting intervention from the Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department. Teams have been dispatched to evaluate the situation, with inspections taking place in severely affected areas such as Sunusiphai and Phubala.

The District Officer, Soibam Sushila Chanu, highlighted the ongoing assessment, orchestrated under the directive of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh. Preliminary evaluations suggest that over 30 hectares of farmland have been laid waste by the tempestuous weather, raising a clarion call for urgent government intervention.

Financial aid through government schemes is being prepared for the beleaguered farmers, although frustrations simmer over the adequacy of compensation. Meanwhile, residential damage is painfully evident in the Thanga Assembly Constituency, with emergency relief already underway. The local MLA has pledged further support, as affected communities await more substantial assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)