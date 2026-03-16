NIA Uncovers Witness Sabotage in High-Profile Assassination Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed charges on Monday against six individuals accused of threatening witnesses to impede the trial concerning the assassination of Senthil Kumaran, a BJP leader from Puducherry. The accused include Nithyanantham alias Nithi, Siva Sankar, Vengatesh, Ezhumalai, Heram alias Karthi, and Udhayakumar.

This new chargesheet extends previous allegations against four of the accused who were already implicated in the deadly attack on Kumaran in March 2023. The investigation indicates that these individuals conspired within Central Prison Kalapet and Special Prison in Yanam to unlawfully acquire documents and identify protected witnesses to intimidate them.

The NIA's concern over prime accused Nithi's methods led to a request to transfer him between prisons. Searches conducted in September 2025 unveiled incriminating evidence associated with the conspiracy. As investigations continue, the NIA urges the public to provide information, assuring confidentiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)