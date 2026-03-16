Landmark Euthanasia Case: AIIMS-Delhi Sets Precedent
AIIMS-Delhi is implementing India's first passive euthanasia following a Supreme Court verdict for Harish Rana, a coma patient since 2013. A medical team is executing this process, which will take two to three weeks. Harish's family incorporated spiritual support, balancing their grief with cultural rituals and meditative chants.
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- India
AIIMS-Delhi has commenced the implementation of passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, as per a landmark Supreme Court ruling. Insiders revealed that the process will span two to three weeks, marking a historic first for India.
The 31-year-old Rana, in a coma since 2013, was transferred from his Ghaziabad home to the palliative care unit at the prestigious Dr. BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital affiliated with AIIMS. Under the leadership of Dr. Seema Mishra, a multidisciplinary medical team was formed to oversee the process, which includes specialists from neurosurgery, onco-anaesthesia, palliative medicine, and psychiatry.
The Supreme Court, on March 11, authorized passive euthanasia for Rana, a former BTech student from Panjab University, following his tragic fall in 2013 causing severe head injuries. The court directed AIIMS-Delhi to ensure dignified withdrawal of life-support, a stage complemented by the family's deep spiritual involvement and guidance from Brahma Kumaris, highlighting a blend of medical and cultural approaches to the sensitive situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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