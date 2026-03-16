Delhi Set to Boost Green Bus Fleet for Interstate Travel

In a bid to enhance interstate connectivity, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has announced plans to deploy 50 eco-friendly, air-conditioned 12-meter buses on 17 interstate routes. These buses will operate under the benchmark rates set by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU), as part of the ongoing expansion of interstate transport services. Currently, the DTC has begun operating electric buses on key routes from Delhi to various regions in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, improving connectivity and transit options for commuters.

The expansion is set to continue with additional routes connecting Delhi to cities such as Ghaziabad, Rewari, Karnal, Rohtak, Alwar, and Jewar, thereby facilitating better transport accessibility for daily commuters and regional travelers. According to Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, the government also aims to enhance religious tourism through improved bus connectivity, with new services planned to significant religious destinations like Katra, Khatu Shyam, and Ayodhya.

Additionally, efforts are underway to explore bus connectivity between Delhi and Bihar, targeting the substantial Poorvanchali population in the capital. An anticipated Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will soon be signed to formalize these services. Minister Singh emphasized the government's commitment to strengthening interstate connectivity and offering affordable travel options, while also supporting religious travel needs for Delhi's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)