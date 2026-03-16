Trump-Xi Meeting Clouded by Iran Crisis: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

Donald Trump's highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is facing a potential delay as the U.S. focuses on the ongoing Iran war, the White House reported. The deferment could exacerbate already strained U.S.-China relations amid a myriad of contentious issues, including trade and Taiwan.

Iran's retaliation for U.S.-Israeli military actions has resulted in threats to disrupt the critical Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil supply. Despite this, Iran continues its shipments, notably to China, albeit regional exports have seen a significant decline.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt emphasized the importance of the meeting but noted that national security priorities could necessitate rescheduling. The White House continues to prepare for the trip, aligning logistics for potential trade agreements between the two global leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)