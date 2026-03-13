Cong gave Rs 6.5 lakh cr as MSP in 10 yrs before 2014, we provided Rs 20 lakh cr in last decade: PM in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:36 IST
- Country:
- India
