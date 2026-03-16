FTSE 100 Rises Amid Falling Oil Prices and Rate Decision Anticipation

The FTSE 100 index in London witnessed a rise on Monday, closing 0.6% higher, propelled by falling oil prices. The decline in oil prices bolstered sentiment across the stock markets, even as investors looked forward to the Bank of England's rate decision later in the week.

Despite oil prices dropping approximately 1% after the U.S. allowed certain Iranian, Indian, and Chinese ships to transit the Strait of Hormuz, the energy sector climbed 1.3%, with major players BP and Shell seeing gains of more than 1% each.

The financial and consumer staples sectors led the gains on the blue-chip index, rising over 1% each. Meanwhile, Britain's mid-cap index fell for the fourth session, down 0.2%. With central banks expected to pause rate cuts amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, investor attention remains fixed on upcoming interest rate decisions in the UK, the U.S., and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)