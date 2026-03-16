Sri Lanka Adopts Four-Day Workweek in Response to Fuel Crisis

In a strategic move addressing potential fuel shortages, Sri Lanka announced a shift to a four-day workweek starting March 18, making every Wednesday a public holiday. This decision, disclosed by Commissioner General of Essential Services Prabath Chandrakeerthi, excludes crucial services such as health and water supplies.

The alteration stems from disruptions linked to Middle East conflicts, compelling President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to explore strategies for maintaining public services amid ongoing energy constraints. Fuel rationing commenced recently in a bid to curb hoarding, with long lines forming at fuel stations.

Efforts to secure a steady oil supply involve ongoing discussions with India and Russia. Recent events in the Gulf, particularly Iranian actions in the Strait of Hormuz, further complicate global oil supply chains, necessitating conservation measures within Sri Lanka.