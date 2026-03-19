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Himachal Police Busts Drug Nexus Involving Its Own Officers

In a significant move against drug trafficking, Shimla Police arrested four STF officers allegedly involved in an LSD smuggling network. The operation uncovered their connection with other key suspects, exemplifying a zero-tolerance stance against narcotics in Himachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 19:48 IST
Himachal Police Busts Drug Nexus Involving Its Own Officers
Himachal Pradesh Police (File Photo/X @PoliceShimla). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning development, Shimla Police have apprehended four officers from the Special Task Force (STF), Central Range, for their involvement in an LSD smuggling network. The arrests highlight Himachal Pradesh Police's relentless campaign against drug trafficking under a zero-tolerance policy, as confirmed by officials on Thursday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek, the arrests are linked to a case filed on March 10, 2026, under the NDPS Act. The investigation followed specific intelligence that led to the interception of two suspects, Sandeep Sharma and Priya Sharma, with 562 LSD strips near BCS. The suspects were found to have received the drugs from Neville Harrison, who was detained in Gurugram, expanding the investigation.

The inquiry exposed a troubling alliance involving STF officers who, instead of filing charges against arrested drug traffickers, reportedly facilitated the contraband's further distribution. Subsequent investigations involving digital and physical evidence confirmed the complicity of the officers, leading to their suspension and arrest. Further arrests may follow as the investigation deepens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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