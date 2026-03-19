Fiery Debate Erupts in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Over FIR and Governance Issues
The Himachal Pradesh assembly experienced a heated debate on the Governor's Address. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri challenged an FIR filed during the previous BJP government. The opposition countered, defending the FIR. The debate intensified around governance issues, including GST compensation and systemic change, highlighting political tensions.
- Country:
- India
A heated exchange erupted in the Himachal Pradesh assembly during a debate on the Governor's Address. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri defended himself against an FIR filed during the former BJP government's tenure. Agnihotri argued that such a case is unprecedented for protests within legislative premises.
Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur defended the FIR, claiming it was justified as Agnihotri obstructed the governor and attempted vandalism. He emphasized the legal backing for the case, criticizing Agnihotri for suggesting immunity.
Opposition also criticized the government on inadequate GST compensation and governance lapses. They argued that these issues, ignored in the governor's address, signal potential failings of the current administration, sparking strong criticism of law enforcement and administration in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pentagon's $200 Billion War Funding Sparks Congressional Showdown
Congress Questions $200 Billion Iran War Funding Request
Pentagon's $200 Billion Request Faces Congressional Battle
Internal Rifts in Congress: Cross-Voting Chaos Amidst Rajya Sabha Elections
Congress Bets on State Leadership in Kerala Polls