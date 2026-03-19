Market Jitters: Wall Street Slips Amid Rising Oil Prices and Fed Uncertainty

Wall Street experienced a downturn on Thursday as oil prices surged, fueling renewed inflation concerns. The Federal Reserve's reserved stance on interest rate cuts further weighed on market sentiment, causing major indexes to slip.

The rate-sensitive Russell 2000 index notably fell by 0.4%, signaling a downturn trend. Micron Technology's promising forecast was overshadowed by investor worries over increased spending amidst high borrowing costs, leading to a 4.4% drop in its shares. Other semiconductor stocks, like SanDisk and Nvidia, also saw declines.

The market was further rattled by geopolitical tensions after Iran's attack on Middle Eastern energy facilities. Despite the U.S. being a net energy exporter, volatility continued. Investors looked to upcoming policy comments for guidance, especially amid an unexpected dip in jobless claims and anticipation of a U.S.-Japan summit on the Iranian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)