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Trump's Energy Gamble: Fossil Fuels vs. Renewables in an Era of Conflict

President Donald Trump's energy policies emphasize fossil fuels over renewable sources, reversing climate-friendly initiatives of his predecessor. Rising oil prices amid the war in Iran expose vulnerabilities in this approach, as US consumers face escalating gas prices. Critics highlight the need for a transition to renewable energy for security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:03 IST
Trump's Energy Gamble: Fossil Fuels vs. Renewables in an Era of Conflict
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has refocused US energy policy towards fossil fuels, stepping back from the renewable policies championed by prior administrations. In doing so, he aims for American energy dominance through oil and gas, sidelining clean energy initiatives like wind and solar power.

The conflict with Iran has exacerbated the risks of this strategy. Crude oil prices surpassing USD 100 per barrel and rising gasoline prices highlight the vulnerabilities of relying on fossil fuels. The Strait of Hormuz blockade emphasizes the absence of alternative energy sources, affecting consumers nationwide.

Despite promises to reduce energy costs, Trump's policies have led to increased energy bills, conflicting with voter concerns during a midterm election year. Critics argue that embracing renewable energy is essential for long-term security and stability, as fossil fuel supply disruptions remain a persistent threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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