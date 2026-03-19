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Eurozone Inflation: A Looming Crisis

Eurozone inflation could reach 4.8% next year if oil and gas prices continue to rise and the European Central Bank does not adjust interest rates. The ECB's severe scenario predicts oil prices at $150 per barrel and gas at 110 euros per megawatt/hour, impacting inflation significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:34 IST
Eurozone Inflation: A Looming Crisis
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  • Country:
  • Germany

The eurozone is facing a potential inflation crisis, with projections suggesting a surge to 4.8% next year if there is a continued rise in oil and gas prices. The European Central Bank's (ECB) recent scenarios highlight the urgency of addressing interest rates.

According to the ECB, their severe scenario sees oil prices escalating to nearly $150 per barrel and gas prices soaring to 110 euros per megawatt/hour. This could push the headline inflation to 4.4% this year, 4.8% next year, and 2.8% by 2028, marking substantial increases in consumer costs.

The ECB indicates that these significant inflation hikes might be partially mitigated by implementing tighter monetary policies or providing fiscal support to lower consumer energy prices. The urgency for policy intervention is crucial in managing the looming economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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