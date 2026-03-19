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Blocked Aid Package: A Critical Lifeline for Ukraine Amidst Conflict

A crucial €90 billion aid package from the EU, currently blocked by Hungary, is vital for Ukraine as it navigates a challenging conflict with Russia. President Zelenskiy highlighted productive collaborations with the EU to restore a damaged oil pipeline and indicated potential peace talks with Russia, as signaled by the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:40 IST
Blocked Aid Package: A Critical Lifeline for Ukraine Amidst Conflict
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Amid ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukraine finds itself in a precarious position, reliant on a vital €90 billion aid package from the European Union. However, this crucial support is currently stalled due to a blockade by Hungary.

In an address to the European Council, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the significance of this assistance, describing the situation as 'very difficult' without it. He assured that Ukraine is actively working with the EU to restore the crucial Druzhba oil pipeline, which had been severely disrupted by Russian forces.

Further stirring hopes, Zelenskiy revealed receiving signals from the United States about the possibility of resuming peace talks with Russia, sparking a glimmer of optimism amid the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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