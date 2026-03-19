Blocked Aid Package: A Critical Lifeline for Ukraine Amidst Conflict
A crucial €90 billion aid package from the EU, currently blocked by Hungary, is vital for Ukraine as it navigates a challenging conflict with Russia. President Zelenskiy highlighted productive collaborations with the EU to restore a damaged oil pipeline and indicated potential peace talks with Russia, as signaled by the U.S.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Amid ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukraine finds itself in a precarious position, reliant on a vital €90 billion aid package from the European Union. However, this crucial support is currently stalled due to a blockade by Hungary.
In an address to the European Council, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the significance of this assistance, describing the situation as 'very difficult' without it. He assured that Ukraine is actively working with the EU to restore the crucial Druzhba oil pipeline, which had been severely disrupted by Russian forces.
Further stirring hopes, Zelenskiy revealed receiving signals from the United States about the possibility of resuming peace talks with Russia, sparking a glimmer of optimism amid the turmoil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Orban's Stand: Hungary's Veto on EU's $90 Billion Loan to Ukraine
Global Energy Crisis: Modi Pushes for Immediate Peace Talks in West Asia
Vice President JD Vance's Upcoming Hungary Visit: A Political Maneuver
Diplomatic Dilemma: Strained Peace Talks Amid Global Tensions
EU Seeks Solutions to Overcome Hungary's Loan Veto